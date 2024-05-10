The Nigeria Police Force has been written by the Ooni of Ife about a man claiming to be a son of the king

The King disowns having any son in him and warned the public to disregard the video that is now making the rounds on social media

The royal palace has warned the claimant to desist from the frivolous claim or face legal action if he persists

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has debunked the viral claim by a man who is alleging that the monarch is his biological father.

The Royal Palace has cleared the air that the king has no relations with the fair man in the video that is now making the rounds on social media platforms.

Ooni of Ife said it is disrespectful to be claiming ties with the monarch

Source: Twitter

The King, in unequivocal terms, in a statement through his spokesperson Moses Olafare, said the Royal Head has no blood ties with the said individual.

The statement partly reads:

"He is not a child of Ooni Ogunwusi as fraudulently claimed and also never related in any way to any lineage of the Ogunwusi royal family and the Giesi royal compound of Ile-Ife at large.”

The king labelled the man an impersonator who should be dealt with according to the law, adding that what he was doing was a shameless act, the Vanguard reported.

The statement continues:

"As all of Ooni’s children are well known to the palace and the people of Ile-Ife, the eldest child of the Ooni is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, a Masters degree holder working and residing in Canada, followed by Princess Adewamiwa Ogunwusi, who recently relocated to further her education in Dublin, Ireland, from where she had come three years ago for her secondary school education in her home country, Nigeria."

Ooni of Ife rejects Yoruba nation agitators

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has urged Nigerians to ignore Yoruba nation agitators, describing them as distractors.

The first-class monarch, who is one of the most respected traditional leaders in Yoruba land, described the agitators as attention seekers, insisting that they do not represent the interest of the Yoruba race.

