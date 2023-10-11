The Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has assured that Nigerians living in Israel would be protected in the war between his country and Palestine

FCT, Abuja - Michael Freeman, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, has said his country will do everything in its capacity to ensure the safety of Nigerians and citizens of other countries in Israel are safe.

Freeman made the clarification while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10, adding that the Saturday attack by Hamas, where about a thousand people died in a day, was the gravest since the Holocaust.

What is the Holocaust?

The Holocaust was the killing of the European Jews during World War II, which lasted for about five years between 1941 and 1945.

During the period, the Nazi Germany and its allies systematically killed about six million Jews across the German-occupied European territory, about two-thirds of European's Jewish population.

The ambassador alleged that Hamas is a terror group with the aim of wiping out the Israelis but vowed that every one of them would be terminated by his country.

Israel vows to eliminate Hamas

He added that Israel would eliminate Hamas because they wanted to ensure that such did not repeat itself.

Freeman also spoke on the safety of Nigerians living in Israel, adding that everyone would be protected but hinted that civilians would likely be attacked in a situation like this.

The ambassador said:

"Everyone is safe in Israel. Nigerians are safe. We will do everything we can to avoid civilian casualties. But the civilians will get killed; we should be prepared for that.”

