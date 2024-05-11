A young Nigerian man showed off the house he was able to build at an early age after making millions in life

The latest landlord supervised every part of the construction phase till the building was roofed and tiled

Many young Nigerians in his comment section hoped to one day have enough to start their building projects

A young Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group as he finished his building project.

The man captured every phase of the construction till the house was roofed with aluminum sheets.

The man had a cool chandelier in his living room. Photo source: @investordomo

House with cement blocks and high roof

He (@investordomo) tiled the house floor and installed colour lights to add class to the building. The landlord spent millions of naira on furnishing.

During the building's construction, the man photographed when the house reached the lintel level. Many Nigerians have been congratulating him.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chukwugoziri Jr said:

"I will keep saying congratulations until it gets to my turn."

ahmedmike12 said:

"Congrat bro I tap from your grace."

Buike YC nation said:

"Congratulations, na so I congratulate people for their car I later buy e reamin house inshallah."

Mumcy Donald said:

"Congratulations mine is next."

Chris said:

"Congratulations to you my brother.. this is what I have been praying for God Abeg."

Lucky winnings said:

"Congratulations,i believe one day na my turn."

FORTUNATE said:

"Congratulations, I believe say I go also build."

onyi said:

"Congratulations, I tap from ur blessings."

shalli shalli said:

"Congratulations i wish you long life and prosperity more money in your aza."

Tania said:

"Congratulations I and my house are next to be congratulated."

vicky star said:

"Congratulations I received mine by Faith Amen."

Junnyblaq said:

"Congratulations bro, more wins."

anto said:

"How I want take explain say me I they try, God abeg bless me abeg I don too suffer abeg."

Nurse Mimi said:

"Congratulations. God please do my own for me."

Man built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man started a building project without informing his parents. They did not know till he finished.

In five months, he (@michaelmike322) completed the house. He had the veranda of the house tiled. It has a staircase to ease entry.

