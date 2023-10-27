The ongoing controversy between Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and the state’s lawmakers appears to be unending

To pacify the governor who is battling a health crisis, Aiyedatiwa detached himself from any protest about his (Governor Akeredolu's) continued stay in Ibadan, Oyo state

A cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, released a video where he said the crisis in the southwest state would only get worse

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Akure, Ondo state - The self-proclaimed Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said he foresees a serious political crisis in Ondo state.

Primate Ayodele also said Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu “needs prayers for good health”.

Primate Ayodele speaks on Ondo politics. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele foresees problems in Ondo politics

The spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Church stated these via a social media post on Thursday, October 26.

He said:

“The deputy governor of Ondo state, only God would help you not to be removed from office. And only God would bring Akeredolu back. Akeredolu’s health would not be balanced till the end of his term. And after his term, he will still be facing a lot.”

Continuing, Ayodele said:

“So many drama, politically, is going to happen in Ondo state. Assassination attempts, factionised groups would be fighting the deputy governor. And then we have First Ladies factional groups, we will have appointees factional group, we have different group. Ondo state is in hot arena at the moment.

“We need prayers, or else, there is going to be a lot of problems.”

'I'll complete my tenure': Akeredolu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu said he would be alive to complete his second term in office in 2024.

Akeredolu stated this recently after handing over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly, and provided a copy to Aiyedatiwa at his residence in Ibadan.

Court stops Assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa

Legit.ng also reported that the Ondo State House of Assembly was restrained from impeaching Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the restraining order.

Source: Legit.ng