A Federal High Court, Abuja has stopped the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo Assembly served the deputy governor an impeachment notice over alleged gross misconduct

Justice Emeka Nwite Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor in the state

FCT, Abuja - The Ondo State House of Assembly has been restrained from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the restraining order on Tuesday, September 26, Daily Trust reported.

Court stops Ondo assembly from impeaching deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa Photo Credit: @BiolaMakinde/@LuckyAiyedatiwa

The judge gave the order after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

Justice Nwite also restrained Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

According to Justice Nwite, the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

The judge further restrained Akeredolu, his servants or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing Aiyedatiwa from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until Oct. 9 for hearing.

Ondo assembly serves deputy governor impeachment notice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa, as finally been served an impeachment notice by the State House of Assembly.

The spokesperson of the House of Assembly, Olatunji Oshati, delivered the impeachment notice to Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa was accused of gross misconduct and abuse of office with actions likely to bring down the Ondo State government.

Ondo Assembly commences impeachment process of deputy governor

Legit.ng also reported that fresh indications emerged on Wednesday, September 20, that members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of impeaching the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This is coming following an emergency plenary session summoned by the Ondo Assembly on Wednesday, with a heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

At least 23 lawmakers have already appended their signatures, supporting the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

Ondo deputy governor speaks on alleged resignation

The deputy governor has denied signing a pre-resignation letter.

Aiyedatiwa said he did not resign from his position as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's lieutenant and had no intention of doing so.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Friday, September 15.

Source: Legit.ng