The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed Peter Obi and Atiku's case against Bola Tinubu for lacking merit

The apex court then ruled that Tinubu was the rightful winner of the 2023 presidential election and Nigeria's duly elected

Following the court's declaration, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged Tinubu's opponents to wait till 2031 to contest for presidency

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, "to wait until 2031, to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The former Kano governor made this assertion on Thursday, October 26, while applauding the Supreme Court's decision, which upheld Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement signed by his aide, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said the judgment had laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of Tinubu, The Punch reported.

He stated that the outcome of the verdict would now pave the way for Tinubu to focus on his major national assignment, Channels TV report added.

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

The Supreme Court earlier rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

