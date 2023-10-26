Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's former aide is rejoicing over the defeat of Peter Obi at the Supreme Court

Omokri said Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate will never become the president of Nigeria

He stated this via his X page ( formerly known as Twitter) as he danced to a song he titled “The Obito Continua”

FCT, Abuja - Political critic and public affairs commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omokri said the Labour Party (LP0 presidential candidate, Peter Obi can never become Nigeria’s president.

Reno Omkri says Peter Obi will never be Nigeria's president Photo Credits: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

He stated this immediately after the apex court gave its final verdict on the 2023 presidential election.

In a video posted on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, the former presidential aide was seen dancing to a song he titled “The Obito Continua”

“Watch Me Dance The Obito Continua. Peter Obi Will NEVER Be President of Nigeria!”

Reno Omokri reveals what he will do If Supreme Court dismisses Peter Obi’s appeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omokri commented on the ongoing Supreme Court deliberations on the appeal filed by Obi.

He said he is ready to dance to mock the Obidients after the Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal.

He said Obi’s supporters are appealing to the same Chief Justice of Nigeria and his colleagues who promoted all types of disrespectful narratives and turned a section of the public against them.

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

The Supreme Court has rejected Atiku Abubakar and Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku and Obi's appeal did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

Supreme Court gives verdict on 25% FCT votes

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the 25 per cent of votes in Abuja.

Justice John Inyang Okoro noted that scoring 25% of votes in the FCT is not a mandatory requirement for the declaration of a candidate as the winner of the presidential election.

