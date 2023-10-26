A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo has reacted to the Supreme Court's verdict that affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 election

Keyamo lamented that the two main opposition parties have pursued the election petitions with "unnecessary venom and hatred"

The minister stated that election losers who have not called President Tinubu should do so immediately and congratulate him "as true patriots"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo (SAN), the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has told Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to call President Bola Tinubu and congratulate him after the Supreme Court affirmed his election win.

Messrs Atiku and Obi are the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi failed in their bid to unseat President Tinubu. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'Show you're patriots': Keyamo to Atiku, Obi

Telephoning President Tinubu, Keyamo said, will show that the opposition leaders are “true patriots”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Furthermore, the minister asked citizens to “close ranks to help steer our country in the right direction”.

Keyamo wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, October 26:

“By the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over the social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law. These were Election Petitions pursued with unnecessary venom and hatred by most of those involved. Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end.

"We had consistently made the same points to the opposition, but they kept giving their supporters false hopes and goading them in the wrong direction. Unfortunately for them, all the vituperations poured out against the judiciary actually cut no ice with it. Our Justices are always firm, courageous and cerebral. Kudos to them. What is now left is nation-building.

"The other Presidential candidates must now call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and congratulate him as true patriots. We as patriotic citizens must also now close ranks to help steer our country in the right direction. I wish all of us well."

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku and Obi's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court held that Atiku and Obi's appeals lack a solid legal basis.

Source: Legit.ng