Nigerian actor turned social media personality Lege Miami, recently sparked reactions online after he called out singer Kizz Daniel

Lege accused Kizz Daniel of stealing his dance, which he had been going around Nigeria to promote

He noted that the only way he would let things go is if Kizz Daniel acknowledged him as the owner of the dance move or he deleted the trending video

Controversial content creator and match-maker Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami, has created a stir online with a video of him calling out singer Kizz Daniel.

He accused the singer of stealing his dance move, which he had spent money and energy promoting and had yet to reap the benefits of his hard work.

Matchmaker Lege Miami calls out Kizz Daniel and accuses him of stealing his dance step.

In the trending video, Lege noted that he isn't known for controversies and wouldn't want to start one. However, he needed to address what Kizz Daniel did to avoid issues between them.

Lege asks Kizz to delete dance video

In the viral clip, Lege Miami gave Kizz Daniel two options: either delete the trending video or go online to admit that he is the owner and originator of the dance step.

The match-maker also called on Tunde Ednut to help talk to Kizz Daniel and asked him to do what is necessary to avoid issues between them.

Watch Lege Miami's video below:

Reactions trail Lege Miami's video to Kizz

Here are some of the comments that trailed Lege Miami's video calling out Kizz Daniel:

@apeke_gold:

"Farouk is everywhere."

@damilolaakinwale23:

"Dey play."

@honeyanji:

"You’re really sick na who give Igbo you need a slap factory to reset your brain Lege."

@0luwaseun_:

"You no get scandal keh ... Shey make we list am for you ni?"

@a_dukeglitters:

"Wetin you want make poco do? No be everybody dance his dance? CEO, etimugbo."

@ayabaoflagos:

"No scandal bawo The one you and badoski do nko?"

@__tolex_tj:

"Did you trademark the dance?"

@seunbals:

"Daddy Mercy elo lo fe fun Ijo yenIjo lege."

@iam__lexzy:

"Wahala be like lege dance."

@_____fabulous_05:

"As you never go Popular Market to dance na why the song never blow."

@eni_unique:

"Lege with no due respect enikure."

@kfunofficial:

"Na Lege Dance be this nah."

Pasuma appears on Lege Miami’s hook-up show

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when veteran Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma appeared on Lege Miami's hook-up show.

The singer, who at the time was single and had not been married for nearly a decade, noted that he was on the show hoping he could find love.

In the viral clip, Pasuma expressed his excitement about being on the show.

