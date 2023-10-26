The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has given its final verdict on the 25% votes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The apex court ruled that the FCT votes do not hold a higher status than other States in the country

Justice Okoro delivered the judgement on Thursday, October 26 after Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi appealed the tribunal's judgement

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has upheld the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the 25 per cent of votes in Abuja.

Justice John Inyang Okoro noted that scoring 25% of votes in the FCT is not a mandatory requirement for the declaration of a candidate as the winner of the presidential election.

As reported by The Nation, the apex court stated this on Thursday, October 26.

Section 134 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) stipulates that a presidential candidate must attain or score a majority of votes cast in a presidential election, where two or more candidates are involved, and at least 25% in two-thirds of the 36 States and FCT to meet the constitutional requirement to be declared as duly elected as President of Nigeria.

According to The Punch, Justice Okoro, while delivering the verdict asked:

“Are you saying if someone scores 25% votes in 30 states but not in Abuja, he should not be president? Is that how you interpret the law?

“That is not the law. Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal.”

The tribunal had on September 6 declared that the Federal Capital Territory does not hold a higher status than other States in the country.

