The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its ,absolute support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The ruling party congratulated Tinubu after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in the 2023 elections

In a statement on Thursday, October 26, the APC said it shall stand on the mandate of President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after defeating presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) at the Supreme Court.

The ruling party said on Tinubu’s mandate it would stand as the apex court confirmed him as the validly-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement shared on its X page (formerly known as Twitter), @OfficialAPCNg, on Thursday, October 26, the APC wrote:

“Congratulations to our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT GCFR, on your Supreme Court affirmation as the validly-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“On your mandate, we shall stand!”

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku and Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku and Obi's appeal did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

Supreme Court gives verdict On 25% FCT votes

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the 25 per cent of votes in Abuja.

Justice John Inyang Okoro noted that scoring 25% of votes in the FCT is not a mandatory requirement for the declaration of a candidate as the winner of the presidential election.

Supreme Court rejects Atiku’s application to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court dismissed Atiku’s plea to file fresh evidence against Tinubu.

The apex court told Atiku that the 180 days allowed for fresh evidence is unchangeable.

Atiku had approached the court to grant him the leave to bring more evidence to establish that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

