The Supreme Court dealt Alhaji Atiku Abubakar a blow during Thursday's proceeding in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city

The apex court rejected Atiku’s application to file a piece of fresh evidence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the court, the period to do that has passed and it cannot be considered anymore

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday, October 26, dismissed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s plea to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.

According to Channels Television, the Supreme Court told Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that the 180 days allowed for fresh evidence is unchangeable.

The Supreme Court didn't admit Atiku's 'evidence' concerning President Tinubu's academic certificate. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Supreme Court disagrees with Atiku

Atiku had approached the court to grant him the leave to bring more evidence to establish that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The former vice president had claimed Tinubu submitted a questionable document that showed he graduated from the Chicago State University (CSU) to INEC in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atiku’s counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), said the 32-page document released to his client in the USA should be admitted in the interest of justice.

But the Supreme Court disagreed and said the time frame to admit such evidence has elapsed. A report by The Guardian newspaper also noted this development.

Supreme Court: Political opponents meet and greet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu met Atiku’s lead lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN).

The men were seen exchanging pleasantries as they awaited the apex court to deliver judgement on the election of Tinubu as declared by INEC in the February 2023 election.

Supreme Court's judgement: Ariwoola approves live telecast

Legit.ng also reported that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, approved the live transmission of the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 presidential election appeal.

This was disclosed by a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, October 26.

Source: Legit.ng