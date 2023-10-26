The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the 2023 presidential election on Thursday, October 26 — months after the poll was held

While INEC declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 exercise, his opponents challenged his victory in court

On the day the final judgement will be given by the Supreme Court, top politicians and government representatives were present to witness the proceedings

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday, October 26, met Atiku Abubakar’s lead lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN).

The men were seen exchanging pleasantries as they awaited the apex court to deliver judgement on the election of Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February election.

The Supreme Court on Thursday is set to rule on the opposition's challenges to President Bola Tinubu's election victory in their last legal appeal against his mandate.

Supreme Court: Political opponents meet and greet

Nigerian opposition parties have launched a legal challenge after Tinubu was in March declared the winner of the country’s controversial presidential election.

Tinubu, 71, represents the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which received close to 8.8 million votes – about 36.6% of the total, according to INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He defeated former vice president Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and a third leading candidate Peter Obi, who seemed the choice of many young urban citizens with his less-popular Labour Party (LP).

Tight security in Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there is a heavy presence of armed security operatives at the Supreme Court, Abuja, as the apex court prepares to deliver judgement on Nigeria's disputed presidential election.

There is a mobile security body scanner mounted at the entrance of the court building that everyone has to pass through.

Supreme Court's judgement: Ariwoola approves live telecast

Legit.ng also reported that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, approved the live transmission of the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 presidential election appeal.

This was disclosed by a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, October 26.

