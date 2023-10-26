Like the presidential election petition tribunal, the Supreme Court proceedings for the final verdict will be televised on various television networks.

This means Nigerians, home and abroad, can monitor the court process from the comfort of their homes and workplaces.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, gave a nod for the live telecast of the court proceedings on Thursday, October 26.

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, has approved the live transmission of the Supreme Court Judgment on the 2023 Presidential Election Appeal.

This development was confirmed on Thursday, October 26.

Tinubu's ineligibility claims

On Monday, October 23, the highest court in the land commenced its examination of an appeal made by opposition candidates seeking to overturn the Tribunal's decision that affirmed Tinubu's victory in the February election.

The candidates contesting the election results are Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP).

The opposition is raising concerns about the eligibility of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. The main issue revolves around an allegation that Shettima was nominated for the vice presidency and a senatorial seat in the same election cycle.

In June 2022, Tinubu, while submitting his presidential nomination form to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), selected Ibrahim Masari, a politician from Katsina state, as a "placeholder."

25% in FCT

Another crucial matter under discussion is the legal team of Peter Obi, who argues that Tinubu did not secure 25% of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which, according to the opposition, means he did not meet the legal requirement to be declared the winner.

According to Nigeria's electoral law, a presidential candidate is considered victorious if they receive at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of all the 36 states and Abuja.

The opposition asserts that a successful candidate should obtain 25% of the vote in three-quarters of the states and Abuja.

In contrast, Tinubu argues that the 25% requirement applies to the combined total of states and Abuja.

Other matters to be decided on include INEC's refusal to transmit results, disparities in election results and President Tinubu's academic records.

Supreme Court: Police issues fresh directives ahead of crucial judgment

Meanwhile, the police command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed its readiness to repel any unruly move at the Supreme Court.

The apex court will today, Thursday, October 26, give its final ruling on the appeal of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi over the decision of the presidential election tribunal.

Supporters of all parties involved in the case have been urged to maintain decorum and avoid the disruption of court processes.

