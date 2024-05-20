A Nigerian family's incredible wedding gift to their beloved bride has captured the hearts of many on TikTok

In a joyous video, the beaming bride is seen overcome with excitement as her sister announced the surprise car gift in her presence

The moment the gift is revealed, she rushes to embrace her overjoyed mother, sharing a tender moment of pure happiness and gratitude

A heartwarming video on TikTok shows a Nigerian family's incredible surprise gift to their bride on her special day.

The bride's face lights up with joy as her sister reveals the astonishing present - a brand new car.

Bride hugs mom as she gets car.

Source: Getty Images

Overcome with excitement, she rushed to hug her beaming mother, sharing a tender moment of pure happiness and gratitude, as shown by @chuksgeneral.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Asiwaju tia said:

“I pray that should not be d beginning of her problem I pray.”

Busayooluwole832 wrote:

“By God's grace I will do this for my children on their wedding day in Jesus name.”

Nurse lilbabyg commented:

“I sha trust my papas.”

User939397383883:

“Baby I want to take ur car out to chill with my friends. Wife respond: no my family bought it for me. Tell ur family to buy urs.”

User6575956395875:

“Very sure i no sure say i get person wey fit gift me anything on my wedding.”

Ridasbeautyplace:

“This one no be what do you bring to the table again o, this is what did my family not bring to the table.”

Gladys:

“I trust my family.”

