The Supreme Court will today, Monday, October 23, hear the three appeals challenging the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal, which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The three appellants, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), want the Supreme Court to nullify the presidential election court’s decision which upheld Tinubu’s victory on Wednesday, September 6.