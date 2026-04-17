Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omedga Power Ministries (OPM), has donated an awesome gift to a church member

The OPM pastor gave the woman the gift for being a devoted member of his church and also caring for it

In his announcement post, he applauded the church member's dedication and commitment, noting that her acts of service did not go unnoticed

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has sparked buzz after donating a house to a devoted member of his church.

The cleric took to his Facebook page to share the news, posting photos of himself with the female church member standing in front of the bungalow he gifted her.

Apostle Chibuzor gifts a devoted OPM member a house. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook

Source: Facebook

OPM's Apostle Chibuzor gifts lady a house

According to Apostle Chibuzor, the woman is known for her consistent service in the church, particularly for regularly cleaning the altar at the church’s headquarters.

In his post, he praised her dedication and commitment, noting that her acts of service did not go unnoticed.

He also explained that he decided to bless her with the house after learning about her struggles with paying rent. According to him, the building was purchased using funds from the church’s tithes and offerings.

Apostle Chibuzor donates a house to an OPM member. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said:

"She always clean the alter of GOD at the headquarters.

Very dedicated member of OPM.

So one day I decided to use tithe and offerings from OPM church to buy and donate a bungalow to her because she is always complaining of house rent."

Apostle Chibuzor is known for his philanthropic activities, often supporting less privileged individuals through various donations, scholarships, and empowerment programmes.

See his Facebook post below:

Apostle Chibuzor involved in controversy

His kind gesture comes amid the controversy involving his adopted children with autism.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that recently, the man of God facilitated the marriage of his adopted autistic son and initiated a similar process for his adopted autistic daughter.

For the marriage of Aboy Chibuzor in late March, the Apostle provided substantial incentives for the wife, including a N10 million cash gift, a free house for life, and an overseas vacation for the couple. He also promised an additional N20 million after 10 years is Aboy is still alive and well.

Following Aboy's wedding success, Apostle Chibuzor then publicly sought a husband for his 21-year-old adopted autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor. Similar to Aboy’s arrangement, the suitor was promised lifetime financial support, a free house built in both spouses' names, and regular welfare checks. However, on April 16, 2026, he announced the suspension of Chiemeka's wedding plans.

The decision was made after he reportedly received over 1,000 applications, along with social media backlash.

Apostle Chibuzor's autistic daughter: Man shows interest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man told Apostle Chibuzor that he is interested in marrying his 21-year-old autistic daughter.

The man's statement comes shortly after the OPM pastor made an announcement seeking a husband for his adopted daughter.

The man poured out his heart and explained that he would never maltreat the beautiful lady if he ended up with her.

Source: Legit.ng