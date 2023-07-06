PDP leader Bode George has urged aggrieved G5 governors of the party not to leave the umbrella party for the APC ahead of the 2027 general election

The PDP leader expressed confidence that the leading opposition party will get over its challenges and bounce back

According to Bode George, the APC also has some cracks in its walls and every political party have its own challenges

Chief Bode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and other G5 members not to leave the PDP.

The PDP spoke on the background of the rumour that the aggrieved G5 members may be joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

PDP will get over its challenges, Bode Goerge expresses optimism

In an interview on Arise TV, George said there is a crack in the ruling APC, citing the recent comment of Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman, that they need to be made aware of the recent announcement of the principal officers in the national assembly.

He said the complaints by Adamu are a testament that there is no political party without its cracks and that they should rather wait in the PDP and resolve issues among members rather than join the APC.

Since President Tinubu resumed office on May 29, former governor Wike has been reported to have visited the Presidential Villa more than two times.

APC group wants Wike to be President Tinubu's minister

Some APC group recently tipped him that he should be nominated as minister from Rivers State because he supported President Tinubu during the February 28 presidential election.

Ahead of the presidential election, Wike and other G5 governors withdraw their support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his failure to support the call for restructuring in the party's hierarchy.

