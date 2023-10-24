Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke and others have stormed Kogi state ahead of the PDP campaign flag-off

The Kogi state governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 11 and the party's candidate is Senator Dino Melaye

Saraki arrived in Kogi state with several chieftains of the main opposition party on Tuesday, October 24

Kogi state - Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has arrived in Kogi State, in the company of Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki and others are in Kogi for the PDP campaign flag-off ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Saraki, Adeleke, others arrive Kogi for PDP campaign flag-off Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

The PDP governorship candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, is among the top three contenders with Ahmed Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Saraki announced his arrival via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @bukolasaraki on Tuesday, October 24.

“Just arrived in Kogi State, for the campaign flag-off of the Kogi State PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Dino Melaye @_dinomelaye”

Dino Melaye exposes Gov Yahaya Bello’s alleged 3rd term agenda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Melaye made a shocking revelation about Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello. He alleged that Bello, is seeking a third term through a proxy.

Bello, who is in the final days of his second term as governor is backing his party’s candidate, Ahmed Ododo, to succeed him, but Melaye believes the governor is tacitly trying to remain in power through Ododo.

Melaye stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, October 16.

Kogi 2023: How I survived four assassination attempts, Dino Melaye reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Dino Melaye has revealed how he survived four assassination attempts in the state.

Melaye revealed this during an interview on Aris TV on Thursday, October 12.

The ex-lawmaker revealed that Kogi has been beaming with tension and violence since the APC assumed power.

Dino Melaye suffers major blow as mass defection rocks PDP

Melaye suffered a major setback barely a month before the election.

This is as prominent members of the PDP in Kogi State have started dumping the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few weeks before the election.

The defectors have pledged their support for the APC candidate, Ododo, expressing their readiness to work hard and see the return of the ruling party in the state

Source: Legit.ng