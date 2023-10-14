Ahead of the crucial governorship elections in Kogi State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has opened up on his ordeals

The former lawmaker revealed in a live interview on television that he had survived four assassination attempts

He said his mission is to unite the people of Kogi State as they have been divided by the governance style of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Lokoja, Kogi - The gubernatorial flagbearer of the PDP in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has revealed how he survived four assassination attempts in the state.

As reported by Vanguard, the pragmatic Senator Melaye revealed this during an interview on Aris TV on Thursday, October 12.

Senator Dino Melaye is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming election in Kogi State. Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Senator Melaye said:

“I have survived four assassination attempts; I have had 12 court cases of FG vs. Dino Melaye, and I have been attacked severally. It is not new, as it is in the DNA of the APC to be violent.

“Kogi State is like an evil forest that needs instantaneous redevelopment and needs a messiah.”

The ex-lawmaker revealed that Kogi has been beaming with tension and violence since the ruling party, APC, emerged in the state’s administrative affairs.

Senator Melaye reveals plan for Kogi people ahead of election

Senator Melaye stated that he hopes to implement positive changes in the state to ease the pain and suffering of residents and people of Kogi State.

Speaking further, Melaye decried the divided state of Kogi, noting that since the advent of democracy, the people have never been this apart, blaming it on the APC for polarising the state and dividing its people.

He said part of the PDP’s agenda is to reunite the state first, as his campaign slogan says, “One Kogi, One Destiny.”

Dino Melaye suffers major setback as mass defection hits PDP 1 month to election

In another development, Senator Melaye, the PDP candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State, has suffered the defection of major stakeholders from the party.

Ismail Inah, a former lawmaker representing the Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi State, left the PDP and joined the APC one month before the election.

The PDP women leader in the Igalamela-Odolu LGA and the women leaders in the wards of the council areas also dumped the opposition for the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng