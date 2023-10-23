FCT, Abuja - Finally, the Supreme Court has commenced proceedings in the three appeals challenging the outcome of the last presidential election: the eelction victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The court has opened with the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reported.

The court’s seven-member panel is being lead by Justice John Okoro.

Other members of the panel are Justices Uwani Abba-Aji, Mohammed Lawal Garba, Adamu Jauro, Ibrahim Saulawa, Tijani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

Lawyers to parties are announcing their appearances.

