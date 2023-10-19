The cases filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election will be decided by seven judges

The Supreme Court will on Monday, October 23, in its judgement reveal the actual winner of the 2023 election and also confirm whether Bola Tinubu forged his academic records submitted to INEC

However, the final court has released the full details of the justices that will deliver the ruling on Atiku, Obi, and Tinubu's case

A seven-member panel of justices has been constituted by the Supreme Court to hear the appeal in the petitions filed by three presidential candidates challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The details of the Supreme Court judges that will rule on Atiku and Peter Obi’s appeal have been released. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The notices for the hearing were served on the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Chichi Ojei in their quest to challenge the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daily Trust reported that the notices signed by Zainab M. Garba in the office of the registrar, said by Order 2 Rule 1(2) of the Supreme Court’s Rules 1985 as amended, the notice is deemed as sufficiently served on the parties.

The list of judges that will decide Atiku, Obi and Tinubu's fate

The list of members of the panel to sit on Atiku, Obi's appeals includes:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Justices Adamu Jauro, Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Justice Lawal Garba, Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, Justice I.N. Saulawa, Justice Tijjani Abubakar and Justice Emmanuel Agim.

Tinubu files fresh application to stop FBI, CIA from releasing US records

President Tinubu has filed an application against the release of his important records in the United States of America.

Tinubu filed a fresh motion before a United States District Court of Columbia to stop the country’s agencies from releasing records related to his residence in the country.

Supreme court finally fixes date to determine Tinubu, Atiku's fates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court has announced its readiness to hear the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 Presidential Election against President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, October 23.

Atiku is challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

On Thursday, October 19, the apex court sent out the hearing notice to the defence and prosecuting counsel in the case.

Prophecy: “2 giant elephants will pave way for Peter Obi”, cleric makes interesting prediction

Meanwhile, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, has said he sees 'a new Nigeria' “governed by the will of God”.

Pastor Okwukwe said this while giving a prophecy on Rap TV recently. The 29-minute video was titled: 'Prophecy: The Two Giant Elephants That Will Pave Way For Peter Obi'.

The cleric asserted that “God can never fail”.

Source: Legit.ng