FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has announced its readiness to hear the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 Presidential Election against President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, October 23.

Atiku is challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election, The Cable reported.

Supreme court sends message to Atiku, Tinubu's counsels

On Thursday, October 19, the apex court sent out the hearing notice to the defence and prosecuting counsel in the case.

Atiku, in his defence, has alleged that President Tinubu presented a forced certificate of the Chicago State University to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In his brief against the appeal of Atiku and the PDP before the Supreme Court, President Tinubu told the apex court to throw out the appeal and uphold the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as well as the election.

Tinubu's defence against Atiku's appeal

President Tinubu, in his defence, said he was validly elected after he polled the highest number of votes in the 2023 election.

He added that he was validly returned as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the INEC. He noted that, by statistics, he was able to get 25 percent of the total votes in the 29 states of the country.

He said Atiku and the PDP only managed to secure 25 percent of the total votes in 21 states of the federation, “as against the constitutional requirement of 24.7 states, which is the mathematical results of two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT (making 37).”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar's forgery allegation against President Bola Tinubu has been prophesized to be a futile effort by Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family.

Maharaj Ji, in a statement, said Nigerians should not be bothered by the Atiku's access to President Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University.

Atiku, at a press conference, alleged that President Tinubu presented a forged certificate to INEC following the release of the president's academic records by the Chicago State University.

