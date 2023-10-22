Justice Musa Dattijo, a Supreme Court justice, is set to retire on October 27, as announced by the apex court's spokesperson, Festus Akande

A valedictory court session in his honour will be presided over by Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court

Dattijo's retirement reduces the number of justices in the apex court to 10, 11 short of the 21 stipulated by the 1999 Constitution

FCT, Abuja - Musa Dattijo, a justice of the Supreme Court, Musa Dattijo, will officially retire from the bench on Friday, October 27.

This was announced in a statement by the apex court's spokesman, Festus Akande, on Sunday, October 22.

Photo credits: Twitter/@IntelRegion, supremecourt.gov.ng

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that a valedictory court session would be held in honour of the set-to-retire judge on Friday.

The Punch notes that Dattijo's retirement is coming after the retirement of Justice Amina Augie in September 2023, and the death of Justice Chima Nweze in July of the same year.

With this development, the apex court has been reduced to 10 justices, 11 short of the 21 stipulated by Section 230(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

CJN Ariwoola to preside over valedictory court session

Akande said the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, would preside over the session and pay tribute to Justice Dattijo alongside other major stakeholders in the nation’s justice sector.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Who is Justice Musa Dattijo?

Justice Musa Dattijo, a native of Chanchaga local government area in Niger state, was born in Minna on October 27, 1953.

He assumed the position of Supreme Court Justice on July 10, 2012.

The set-to-retire apex court justice was elevated to the Court of Appeal on November 21, 1998, from the Niger State Judiciary, where he served excellently in various Divisions.

His Lordship started his basic education in Native Authority School, Minna, 1960-1966; secondary school education at Shelkh Sabbah College (now Sardauna Memorial Secondary School) Kaduna 967-1971, and he proceeded to Abdullahi Bayero College (now Bayero University) Kano 1972-1973 for pre-degree certificate.

He got his LLB (Hons) at Ahmadu Bello University (Faculty of Law) Zaria 1973-1976, and his BL at the Nigerian Law School 1977. He proceeded to Warwick University Coventry UK for his LLM 1982-1983, and also the Institute of Advance Certificate in Practice procedure.

