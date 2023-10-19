Senate President Godswill Akpabio visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, October 18

After meeting with Tinubu, Akpabio said there is unity and maturity amidst disagreements in the Senate

He dismissed the claim that there is crisis in the Nigerian Senate, stating that the lawmakers are committed to the nation’s interests.

Aso Rock, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio had a closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday, October 18.

The meeting happened a day after the Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, walked out of the chamber during plenary, The Punch report.

Akpabio dismisses crisis in the Senate Photo Credits: Godswill Akapbio/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Akpabio dismisses crisis in Senate

Akpabio told newsmen after the meeting that there is unity and maturity amidst disagreements in the Senate.

“In the parliament, sometimes you disagree to agree. But we will never get to the point of throwing chairs. The Senate is too mature, full of matured people,”

He dismissed that there is a crisis in the Senate, adding that arising disagreements are swiftly handled in closed sessions.

“We are all working in one accord. There is no problem at all. Even if some people disagree with some of the happenings in the Senate, it is only the majority decision that is going to prevail,”

Akpabio further stated that unity and solidarity are maintained in the legislature as they are committed to the nation’s interests.

“We are politicians, no permanent hatred but permanent interest. That interest is the interest of the nation.”

10th Assembly retreat in Akwa Ibom

Akpabio disclosed that the 10th Assembly retreat will take place in Akwa Ibom State for four days.

He said he discussed the upcoming retreat with Tinubu and sought the President’s support for representation, which was granted.

He added:

“Thereafter, I will be travelling personally to Angola to attend the internal parliamentary union, so before he sees me, it will probably take another nine days. So, I needed to inform him,”

Ndume Explains Why He Walked Out On Akpabio During Plenary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ndume explained the reason why he staged a walkout on the Senate Present, Godswill Akpabio.

The senator representing Borno South senatorial district said he left during plenary after trying to bring the Senate’s attention to what he felt were violations on Tuesday, October 17.

Senate forced into closed-door session, Ndume stages walkout from plenary

Akpabio called for an emergency session of the Senate during the plenary.

This was due to a walkout of the chambers by Ndume after Akpabio ruled him out of order.

Ndume had cited order 54 of the Senate Standing Orders as he raised a point of order.

Source: Legit.ng