Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are insisting that President Bola Tinubu was not supposed to have participated in the February 25 election, which INEC announced the latter as the winner

The opposition alleged that President Tinubu was unqualified on account of purported forgery of a certificate linked to the Chicago State University (CSU) and allegedly lying on oath

But Prophet Godwin Ikuru has asked for caution, expressing his wish that Alhaji Atiku allow the court to do its work totally

FCT, Abuja - The Founder of Jehovah's Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to withdraw his case against President Bola Tinubu.

Prophet Ikuru asked Atiku to join hands with the Nigerian leader to make Nigeria great.

Cleric warns Atiku. Photo credits: Joe Igbokwe, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Certificate: Allow court to take control, cleric

Legit.ng reports that Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Ikuru, also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call while speaking to Momentous TV recently.

He said:

“I want to say this to Atiku Abubakar. He is also a statesman, he is also a father. He is also a friend to this government. But I want to say something. Atiku, I think you are going too far in the issue of the certificate.

“Asiwaju is a good man. He is working. It is not up to a year now, we can see some points the man has proved to this country that he is ready to work.”

He continued:

“I think you talking about your president does not have certificate; it’s a shame; it’s an embarrassment to Nigeria. In this area, I want you to withdraw to take a proper control over such issue.

“You are not an INEC.”

'Trash Atiku's 'fresh evidence’', Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu argued that the Supreme Court cannot at this stage admit the fresh evidence sought to be tendered by Atiku in his appeal challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Nigerian leader urged the apex court to reject the purported fresh evidence from Atiku and his party, the PDP. The former vice-president claimed to have obtained the 'fresh evidence' from the Chicago State University.

