There is no end in sight to the contention over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election as counter-reactions appear daily

While members of Nigeria's ruling party, the APC, are not too comfortable with the intense probe of President Tinubu's academic certificate, opposition elements continue to sustain their antagonism

Legit.ng has noted a call by the APC secretary for Peter Obi to be arrested; a demand that has now been quashed by a prominent supporter of the former Anambra state governor

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Morris Monye, on Friday, October 13, dismissed the call for the arrest of opposition candidates.

Legit.ng recalls that the national secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, on Wednesday, October 11, asked the federal government to consider prosecuting LP's Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for treason.

LP chieftain, Morris Monye, does not see the ruling government arresting Obi or Atiku. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

"Smart" Tinubu won't arrest Obi, Monye

Basiru said this while speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, in reaction to Obi’s 'world press conference' where the LP candidate chastised President Tinubu.

Some social media users have taken Bashiru’s call to mean President Tinubu is “looking for an excuse” to arrest Obi and Atiku.

Legit.ng reports that Messrs Atiku and Obi are not conceding defeat following the February 2023 poll and are determined to unseat the incumbent Nigerian leader via the Supreme Court.

The allegation of certificate forgery leveled against Tinubu has been roiling the polity with his opponents in the last election — Atiku and Obi — taking the ex-Lagos state governor to task over the issue.

Reports that Tinubu’s certificate was fake went viral on social media following the release of his Chicago State University (CSU) academic records.

The release of the president’s academic documents is the culmination of a judicial case filed in August by former Atiku, a former vice-president, who is seeking to overturn Tinubu’s electoral victory at the apex court.

In any case, reacting to murmurs in some quarters about possible persecution, Monye said “nobody is arresting Obi or Atiku”.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Tinubu is very smart. He won’t want to unsettle the cart for any reason. His game plan will be to up his propaganda to drown out everyone else's enquiries and protest on social media to win the game (It is a game for them).

“Propaganda arsenal is their strong suit. History often favours and remembers the person with the best propaganda. APC and Tinubu know this.”

Onochie wants DSS to arrest Obi

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman, Lauretta Onochie, explained why Obi should be arrested by the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a lengthy social media post on Tuesday, September 12, Onochie described Obi as a "clown" and a desperate man who needed to be brought into custody.

