Former vice president Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) has had six unsuccessful attempts at the Nigerian presidency

Legit.ng recalls that in February 2023, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) threw his hat in the ring concerning the presidential contest

Messrs Atiku and Obi lost at the poll to Bola Tinubu but are contesting the outcome at the Supreme Court, a cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a warning to the duo

Ikeja, Lagos state - Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said he foresees Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi being betrayed politically by their associates.

Ayodele said this in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle recently. The clip was sighted by Legit.ng.

Primate Ayodele warns Obi and Atiku.

Source: Facebook

Cleric asks Atiku, Obi to be vigilant

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, asked both opposition leaders to be wary.

Legit.ng reports that the cleric said he warns people to provide an avenue for communication and guidance on how to live.

He said:

“Atiku, Obi would be betrayed. I’m seeing (sic) that your major political associates will disappoint both of you. Atiku, Obi will be betrayed politically.”

“God said Obi is the ruler”: Prophet Isaiah

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Isaiah Wealth said fortune will smile on Obi.

Prophet Wealth during a recent church service said it is God’s will for the former Anambra state governor to become Nigeria’s leader.

"A new Nigeria will come", Pastor Okwukwe

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission said "a new Nigeria" will surely be achieved.

Pastor Okwukwe, who is an open supporter of Obi, shared the "prophecy" via Rap TV recently.

Obi may be arrested, Pastor Kingleo

Also, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Elijah Kingleo, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, prophesied that authorities would arrest Obi on trumped-up charges.

Prophet Elijah, in a recent message via his official YouTube page, Possibility TV, asked Nigerians to pray for the presidential hopeful.

Obi, Atiku get external backing

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election in Lagos state backed the opposition parties to challenge the verdict of the presidential election petitions tribunal (PEPT) at the supreme court.

Balogun said if the LP and the PDP are not satisfied with the tribunal's judgement which dismissed Messrs Obi and Atiku's cases against President Tinubu, "they should continue with the process by going to the supreme court".

