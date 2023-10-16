BREAKING: Akpabio Responds to Senator Abbo's Allegation of Being Behind Sack
FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed his alleged involvement in the political travail of Senator Elisha Abbo.
Abbo was sacked from the Senate by the Court of Appeal.
Eseme Eyiboh, media aide to the Senate President said his principal has no hand in the court judgement, which sacked Abbo from the Senate, Daily Trust reported on Monday night, October 16.
Eyiboh said:
“It is unfortunate if he actually said that Akpabio was responsible for his removal. That’s the swan song of a man looking for scapegoats."
