FCT, Abuja - The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Senator Ali Ndume, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed his colleague Senator Godswill Akpabio to be the next Senate President.

Ndume revealed this on Wednesday, June 7, during a live interview on Channels Television’s late-night program’ Politics Today.”

Senator Ali Ndume revealed that 75 out of the 109 senators of the red chambers have endorsed Senator Akpabio. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

“The President told me that his preferred candidate is Akpabio and I should lead the campaign.”

Senator Ndume also noted that he had been tasked to lead Senator Akpabio's campaign as the President instructed.

As the Senators await their inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, there are a series of speculations over the stance of President Tinubu and other senator-elect under the flagship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Several reports state that President Tinubu had backed out from supporting Senator Akpabio for the Senate Presidency.

Another report says some Senators-elect are in a last-minute pullout from the camp of Akpabio.

Tinubu will not change his mind about Akapbio - Sen Ndume

Reacting to this development, Senator Ndume said he is confident that President Tinubu will not change his mind anytime soon.

At present, Senator Akpabio has the support of the national working committee of the APC as well as the support of President Tinubu.

The APC has also endorsed and selected Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano) to deputise Akpabio at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

At the House of Representatives, the APC settled for Hon Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) as the Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Abia) as the deputy.

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume revealed that 75 out of the 109 senators in the Senate pitched their tents with Senator Akpabio for the Senate Presidency.

“As at today, I am telling you we have 75 senators. All advantages are on our side. We have the support of the party, we have the support of the president, and most importantly we have the support of most of the senators. These senators signed up to endorse our programme."

10th NASS: Akpabio’s Legislative Capacity Questioned as Nigerians Request His Withdrawal From Race

In another development, the race for who becomes the next Senate President of Nigeria is getting more intriguing and unpredictable.

Meanwhile, there are agitations seeking the withdrawal of Sen Godswill Akpabio from the senate presidency race despite an endorsement from the APC.

Similarly, there are questions about Senator Akpabio's legislative capacity before the inauguration.

