Ex-Cross Rivers State governor Benedict Ayade faces allegations of attempting to sway the appellate court's decision in his favour

This is reportedly due to his increasing association with the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje

In the meantime, Ayade has been cautioned to accept his defeat in the election tribunal to Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has suggested that the ex-governor of Cross Rivers, Senator Ben Ayade, is attempting to manipulate the Court of Appeal's decision in his favour.

A concerned faction of politicians from Cross River North raised the alarm following an intel it got recently.

There are concerns over the sudden romance between Senator Ayade and the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Ganduje. Photo Credit: Sir Benedict Ayade CON

Ayade, who lost at the election tribunal, has filed an appeal challenging the tribunal's judgment that affirmed Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the duly elected Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.

Before the Court of Appeal's judgment, the group, operating as Cross River Democracy Watch (CRDW), has expressed unease about the sudden alliance between Senator Ayade and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Umar Ganduje.

Senator Ayade cautioned

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 19, in Abuja, CRDW cautioned against any efforts to undermine the people's will in Cross River North, who voted Senator Jarigbe into office in the National Assembly Election on February 25, 2023.

"We have noted the curious political philandering between the National Chairman of APC and Senator Ayade who was roundedly rejected at the poll by our people in the last election and we make bold to say that such a move would not save the ex Governor from also losing at the Court of Appeal.

"He failed us as Governor, how can he expect us to send him to the Senate to represent us? When we have a super achiever like Senator Jarigbe?" the group stated.

The group has indicated that their sources have informed them of Senator Ayade's intense efforts to influence the outcome of the Court of Appeal's decision.

They urge the former Governor to accept his defeat in the February 25, 2023, Senatorial Election and Tribunal.

CRDW, represented by its National Coordinator, Mr. Godswill Udoak, maintains strong confidence in the judiciary's ability to resist any deceitful tactics from the former Governor and his associates.

