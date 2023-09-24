Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello said that he has no political ambition after leaving office as governor

Governor Bello disclosed that his ambition for now is to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeed

He explained that if President Tinubu succeeds in his position as president then all Nigerians have succeeded

FCT, Abuja - Governor Yahaya Bello has disclosed this ambition after he leaves office as governor of Kogi State

The governor stated that he has no political ambition for now.

Gov Bello says his ambition is to support President Tinubu Photo Credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

He made this known while speaking at an interactive session with journalists at the 3rd Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political & Crime Correspondents/Editors in Abuja on Saturday, September 23, Vanguard reported.

My ambition is to support President Tinubu

Bello said he has no political ambition but to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed,

He said he plans to help President Tinubu because all Nigerians would have succeeded if the President succeeds.

APC will win Kogi governorship election

According to Premium Times, Governor Bello expressed confidence in the ruling party’s ability to win the November governorship election.

He said the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, will emerge victorious because of the unity and oneness of the party.

“I thank God for my successes and achievements as governor of Kogi. I know where I met the state and I am happy with where I have taken the state to.

“I believe that the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, will build on the solid foundation we have laid down for Kogi.”

He added that:

“Our unity is why APC wins in Kogi and will continue to win. Our party is one. You cannot satisfy everyone.

“However, there are internal mechanisms in the APC to resolve issues and we always utilised that,”

Source: Legit.ng