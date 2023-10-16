The NCS boss, Haliru Nababa, has rubbished the claim that Great Joshua Maciver is on the wanted list of the correctional service

Nababa admitted that Maciver, Bayelsa APC Deputy Gov Candidate was remanded in Kaduna prison but was later granted amnesty

He explained that Maciver is no longer under any legal obligation to continue to pursue his prison sentence

FCT, Abuja - The Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCS) Haliru Nababa, said the deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Great Joshua Maciver, was remanded in prison for terrorism in Kaduna state.

According to SaharaReporters, Nababa said Maciver was remanded in prison following a conviction in the charge number FHC/KD/19c/2004.

Bayelsa APC Deputy Gov Candidate, Great Joshua Maciver not on wanted list Photo Credit: Great Joshua Maciver

Source: Facebook

He, however, said Maciver was granted amnesty and no longer under any legal obligation to continue to pursue his prison sentence.

The prison boss stated this while responding to a request made by the Managing Solicitor of Benjamin S. Ogbara & Co., Benjamin Ogbara Esq on the status of Joshua Maciver's prison sentence

He dismissed the report that Maciver is on the wanted list of the correctional service following the 2010 Kaduna prison jailbreak.

Also, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) said Maciver was a beneficiary of the amnesty deal granted to former militants by the late Musa Yar’Adua’s administration.

He noted that this was discovered after a proper check of the data of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Tribune reported

Ndiomu said:

"Upon thorough investigation, we have identified an oversight in our record regarding Great Joshua Maciver's PAP beneficiary status. It has now been established that Joshua Maciver received an unconditional pardon from Late President Musa Yar'Adua. We regret the oversight."

Court sacks Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa APC governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, disqualified the APC governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, from contesting the Saturday, November 11 election in Bayelsa state.

In a judgement delivered on Monday, October 9, Justice Okoro ruled that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

Sylva files 2 applications against his disqualification

Sylva appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court that nullified his candidature in the forthcoming election.

The former governor of Bayelsa State faulted the verdict of Justice Donatus Okorowo and prayed the court to dismiss the ruling of the High Court and uphold his candidature.

