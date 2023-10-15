Kaduna, Kaduna state - A national member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Kaduna state, Magaji Alhassan has resigned from his position and also withdrawn his membership in the party.

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

He announced his resignation through a letter addressed to the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, a report by Channels Television on Sunday, October 15 noted.

Photo credits: Suhaib Alhassan, Nuru Shehu

Source: Facebook

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng