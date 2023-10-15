The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians will be watching following the promise made by INEC to transmit election results electronically

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has another opportunity to redeem its battered image in the forthcoming November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said his party will give INEC the benefit of the doubt as the commission vowed to transmit and upload results on Irev, Vanguard reported.

Ologunagba stated this in a press conference in Abuja, on Sunday, October 15.

He added that Nigerians will be watching to see that INEC keep to its promise to fully deploy the iREV, and BVAS, and electronically transfer the results in real-time.

