The Supreme Court has been urged to discard the appeal filed by Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi

Tinubu and his vice described Obi's 51 grounds of appeal against him at the Supreme Court as "Jamboree" and demanded it should be dismissed

The former governor of Anambra state has insisted he won the 2023 presidential election and vowed to prove his victory at the apex court

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have described the appeal before the Supreme Court by Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, as a jamboree meant for media entertainment.

Tinubu and VP Shettima want the Supreme Court to throw out Peter Obi's suit. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Kashim Shettima, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why Obi's appeal should be dismissed, Tinubu's lawyer explains

Tinubu and Shettima, through their lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the apex court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit.

They claimed the appeal also lacked substance and good faith, Daily Trust reported on Saturday, October 14.

This comes as the apex court prepares to deliver judgement in Obi's case against Tinubu's election.

Obi had filed 51 grounds of appeal before the final court seeking the nullification of the Judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and the election of Tinubu.

Recall that the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, ruled that Nigeria’s main opposition parties failed to prove claims of electoral malpractice against the governing APC in the February 25 presidential poll.

In his appeal, Obi described the verdict of the tribunal which dismissed his petition, as a miscarriage of justice.

In a swift move, Tinubu's lawyer, Olanipekun explained that Obi's "petition is more of a fishing expedition; much more of evocation of thunder without dews".

He submitted thus:

“In short, the entire petition was nothing, but a jamboree of sorts, which was prosecuted more in the media than in the courtroom, and the lower court, being a court of law and not of sentiments, dutifully threw away their petition after a painstaking consideration of the same.”

Tinubu speaks on Atiku's allegation about discrepancies in his certificate

Tinubu also earlier said that the alleged discrepancies in his academic credentials were the handwork of his political opponent, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu said Atiku plotted the allegations against him because of his failure to secure credible evidence to justify his claim that he (Tinubu) was not qualified to take part in the 2023 presidential election.

Reno Omokri blasts Peter Obi

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, earlier counselled Tinubu to ignore the "rant" from Obi.

Obi had called on Tinubu to save Nigeria and himself from what he described as "protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety" over the controversy surrounding his academic certificate.

Certificate forgery: How Atiku can win at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a top Nigerian lawyer has predicted the fate of Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

While speaking on the case filed by Atiku against him, Barrister AD Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), noted that "Tinubu's fate is fine".

