A building has reportedly collapsed at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan, Oyo state

The incident has resulted in the death of no fewer than 10 persons while seven other victims were rescued alive

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, said the rescue operation is still going on

Ibadan, Oyo state - A building collapse has reportedly killed no fewer than 10 people at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that seven other victims were rescued in a building collapse.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the incident occurred at about 2 am on Thursday, October 31.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed the tragic incident.

Akinyinka said fore service officers received distress calls from residents of the neighbourhood at 2am.

“May I inform you that Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while 7 persons were rescued alive. Rescue operation is still going on.”

Legit.ng recalls that a block of flats in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, reportedly collapsed on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

According to reports, the tragic incident claimed the lives of many residents, and others were trapped.

Dozens trapped as building collapses in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an under-construction building in Abuja's Sabon Lugbe area collapsed, leaving at least 40 people feared trapped.

Social media footage shows frantic rescue efforts by residents and emergency teams working through the night.

Authorities revealed the building had previously been demolished due to its illegal status and was structurally compromised by scavengers.

