Musk's millions: Five ways the world's richest man helps Trump

Elon Musk speaks on stage as he joins Donald Trump during a campaign rally. Photo: Jim WATSON / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

In an extraordinary twist that has upended an already unpredictable election, the world's richest man has become Donald Trump's most influential supporter in his bid to return to the White House.

Here are five ways Elon Musk is wielding his outsized influence to help Trump win the election against Kamala Harris:

Financial powerhouse

Musk established the America political action committee, or Super PAC, in July with the primary goal of supporting Trump's campaign and the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement.

The Super PAC, which pools campaign contributions for election-related causes, has received approximately $75 million from Musk over the last three months alone and likely more since.

America PAC has quickly become one of the largest pro-Trump organizations, focusing on Republican voter turnout in seven crucial swing states.

Elon Musk at a rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP/File

Source: AFP

The organization has launched controversial initiatives, including cash incentives for voters who refer others to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments that protect free speech and the right to bear arms.

It has also launched a daily $1 million lottery prize for random petition signatories in swing states.

These unusual schemes have sparked legal debates. While some experts argue they violate US electoral law prohibiting payment for voter registration, others maintain their legality.

Philadelphia's chief prosecutor this week filed a lawsuit challenging the prize offer as an "illegal lottery scheme."

Although a judge ordered Musk to appear in court, his lawyers filed a "motion of removal," moving the case to federal jurisdiction pending a decision.

Hit the trail

Unlike most billionaire backers who remain in the shadows, Musk has emerged as Trump's most prominent celebrity endorser, making frequent campaign appearances.

His first joint appearance with Trump occurred on October 6 in Butler, Pennsylvania -- the site of July's assassination attempt on the former president.

During the rally, Musk delivered an impassioned speech warning that "this will be the last election" if Trump doesn't win, claiming Democrats would take control of the country.

At New York's Madison Square Garden, Musk declared to thousands, "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark Gothic MAGA."

He has also conducted solo town hall events, including a three-hour Q&A session in Pennsylvania that drew thousands.

Government cuts

Trump has promised to appoint Musk as head of a new "department of government efficiency", or DOGE — sharing its name with Musk's cryptocurrency.

This appointment would raise significant conflict of interest concerns, given SpaceX's essential role in NASA missions and Tesla's dependence on government regulators, particularly for self-driving technology.

And SpaceX's Starlink plays a critical role in providing communication support in war zones and disaster areas across the globe.

According to the New York Times, SpaceX and Tesla have secured at least $14.4 billion in government contracts over the last decade.

At the New York event, Musk proposed cutting annual government spending by two trillion dollars, suggesting dramatic changes to public services, including reductions in government pensions and retiree healthcare.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers criticized this approach, saying governments are not run like companies.

"Respectfully, I think it is idiotic," he said on Fox News.

X at your service?

Since acquiring Twitter and rebranding it as X two years ago, Musk has transformed the platform.

Recent studies indicate increased visibility for right-wing content, while Democratic and left-wing posts have seen reduced engagement.

A Washington Post analysis revealed that Republican accounts are posting more frequently and gaining more followers under Musk's ownership.

White House officials have expressed concern about their diminished reach during potential crises, with their average post views dropping from 200,000 to 100,000.

While this could be attributed to user exodus following Musk's takeover, algorithm adjustments may also play a role.

The Wall Street Journal's investigation found that even accounts following only nonpolitical subjects received predominantly conservative and election-related content, contradicting X's assurances to advertisers about nonpolitical content exposure.

Misinformation megaphone

Musk has used his account of more than 200 million followers to promote Trump's platform, particularly regarding immigration and transgender issues.

He has also spread debunked conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines -- arguments the Trump campaign will leverage if defeated.

A New York Times analysis of Musk's X posts over five days last month found nearly one-third of his 171 posts contained false information or lacked context.

He has amplified conspiracy theories, including assertions that Democrats are "importing" migrants for voting purposes and false stories about immigrants from Haiti.

According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Musk's false or misleading election claims on X accumulated nearly 1.2 billion views in just a few months this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP