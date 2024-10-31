The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating several bank executives for various offences

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Thursday that it is investigating several bank executives for various offences.

The commission also revealed that it has submitted its preliminary report on the investigation of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, to President Bola Tinubu.

EFCC submits preliminary report on Betta Edu.

According to the EFCC, about five bank executives are currently serving jail terms at custodial centres across the country.

The Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, highlighted the commission's achievements under Ola Olukoyede, noting that the banking sector has not been overlooked in the past year.

“It’s just for us to look back and realise that EFCC has never shifted focus from any sector. Between 2009 and 2011, at least five bank executives were investigated and served their jail terms. There are still some that are under investigation,” Uwajaren stated.

He emphasized that bank managing directors are not immune to investigations or prosecution by the EFCC, and names will not be disclosed until investigations are concluded.

Regarding the investigation of Betta Edu, Uwajaren mentioned:

“I don’t know the outcome. But I believe that we have submitted a preliminary report to the president. And I believe that we are still on the matter.”

He also noted that the EFCC is monitoring approximately 140 bank accounts as part of its ongoing investigations.

