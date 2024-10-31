A Nigerian chef has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok gushing over her amazing growth over the years

In the video shared on TikTok, she first displayed where she used to cook before followed by her current apartment

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to congratulate her on her achievement

A heartwarming video shared by a Nigerian chef has captured the attention of social media users, showing her inspiring growth and transformation.

The trending clip documented her journey from cooking with firewood to operating a thriving business from a spacious apartment.

Nigerian chef's transformation melts hearts Photo credit: @sisi_nero/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Chef appreciates God over growth

Sisi_nero, the talented chef, shared her story on TikTok, expressing gratitude to God for her newfound success.

At the beginning of the year, she had prayed for a better workspace, seeking a decent apartment in Abuja with a large kitchen suitable for her expanding business.

Despite initial concerns about finding the perfect space, Sisi_nero's prayers were answered beyond expectation.

Through a friend's connection, she secured her dream apartment without the hassle of dealing with agents.

The video contrasted her humble beginnings with her current setup at her fine apartment, leaving viewers in awe.

From cooking over an open flame to operating a well-equipped kitchen, her progress was undeniable.

In her words:

"If you're still doubting God, this is an evidence that God is good. At the beginning of this year, I felt it was time for me to move into a new space because the business was getting bigger. I was worried because getting a decent apartment in Abuja with a big kitchen, one that would suit my kind of business was not a walk in the park.

"So I took it to God in prayer. I wrote down what I wanted my apartment to look like. I also told God I didn't want Abuja agents to stress me and guys, he answered me fast. Faster than I thought and in ways better than I expected. I got my house through a friend without passing through any agent.

"Check out for yourself nau. See where I'm coming from (video shows throwback of her cooking with firewood) and look at how far God has brought me. Where do I even start from? I'm just so short of words."

Reactions as chef shows off amazing growth

TikTok users congratulated her on her achievement, praising her determination and faith.

@martsexy said:

"Congrats dear, please where did you get this your big set of pot?"

@dicksonking03 commented:

"Congratulations. Pls where is the location of ur eatery in Abuja? I'm a prospective customer."

@ogheneghalomeakpo said:

"Gratitude is always a game changer. Watch out where He will take you from now on."

@LydiaQueendaline said:

"Congrats dear first time I will see my name sake with d same spelling Queendaline."

@anap said:

"Hallelujah. I rejoice with U pray u keep going higher in Jesus name. I'm also in need of a comfortable n spacious one in Abuja, i pray that God will replicate this testimony 4me, I'll testify."

@FadaOnome said:

'Congratulations my Darling. More blessings coming your way!!! You keep trusting and being you, doing all you do for him."

@debbie said:

"This is my earnest prayer, I am desperate to get a house here in lagos. I have been stressed and still being stressed by Agents. Congratulations girl."

@Sunday Okafor michael added:

"Thank God for you my sister I pray that God almighty give me a place also for me to do my business."

Watch the video below:

Lady secures job in UK as chef

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian young lady, who finally secured a job after numerous attempts and rejections from various companies, gained significant online attention.

In the video, the young lady showcased screenshots of the rejections she had received from different employers during her job hunt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng