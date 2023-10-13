The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a sudden announcement a few hours before the commencement of its campaign flag-off in Bayelsa

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its campaign flag-off for the Bayelsa State governorship election.

The ruling party had fixed its Bayelsa campaign in Yenagoa, on Saturday, October 14.

APC postpones flag-off campaign for Bayelsa guber poll

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, announced the postponement in a statement on Friday, October 13.

Morka failed to state the reason for the postponement

According to the statement shared on APC X handle @OfficialAPCNg, Morka said the party will announce a new date in due course.

The statement partly read:

“APC announces the postponement of the Bayelsa State governorship campaign flag-off scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14th October 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 for the Bayelsa governorship election.

Court sacks Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa APC governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, disqualified the APC governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, from contesting the Saturday, November 11 election in Bayelsa state.

In a judgement delivered on Monday, October 9, Justice Okoro ruled that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

Sylva files 2 applications against his disqualification

Sylva appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court that nullified his candidature in the forthcoming election.

The former governor of Bayelsa State faulted the verdict of Justice Donatus Okorowo and prayed the court to dismiss the ruling of the High Court and uphold his candidature.

PDP, LP, others defect to APC, back Sylva

Legit.ng reported earlier that about 50,000 leaders, aides to Governor Douye Diri and members of other political parties have decamped to the opposition APC in the state.

Some of the defectors are members of the PDP and Labour Party (LP), among others. This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 29.

