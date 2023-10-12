Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has cried out about his missing iPhone on social media

The self-styled celebrity barman promised a huge cash reward to whoever returns the missing device

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, he would be giving out N1 million to whoever finds the iPhone

Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is now in the news over his missing iPhone.

On October 12, 2023, the celebrity barman took to his official Instagram page to cry out after misplacing his expensive mobile device.

Cubana Chiefpriest promises N1 million reward over his missing iPhone. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to Chiefpriest, he lost his iPhone 14 Pro Max at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri the day before. Not stopping there, he said the device was black in colour with a broken back.

The Nigerian socialite did not only beg for his phone to be returned to him, he also promised to give whoever found it a N1 million reward.

He wrote:

“Misplaced My Broken Back Screen Black IPhone 14 ProMax Yesterday At The Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri. Anyone Who Can Help Me Find It Will Get A Reward Of 1,000,000 Naira. Just Deliver The Phone To De Angels Bar & Grill Or Donald’s 24hrs Fast Food & Instantly Become A Millionaire.”

