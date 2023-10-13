President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued his streak of new appointments across several ministries and parastatals

The President has approved appointing 12 board members of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA)

These new appointees have been employed in line with the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007 stipulations

FCT, Abuja - The governing board and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has been overhauled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was confirmed on Friday, October 13, in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Bola Tinunu overhauled the entire FERMA board and approved the appointment of new members. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

As contained in the statement, President Tinubu approved the appointment of the new board chairman and 11 other members that make up the structure of FERMA.

It was gathered that the new board would have a renewable term of four (4) years, as stipulated in Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

As reported by Daily Trust, the President's spokesperson said:

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.”

FERMA board members

Below are the names of the new board management team and members:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

