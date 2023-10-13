The Ondo State Assembly will no longer push to set up a panel to suspend the state's deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa has been accused of gross misconduct during the absence of his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The state parliament said it would not be proceeding with Aiyedatiwa's suspension due to the court order binding on them

Akure, Ondo - The legislative arm of the Ondo State government has suspended its planned impeachment proceedings of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to Punch, the state assembly was said to have decided at the Thursday, October 12 plenary session.

This is on the heels of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola’s refusal to set up a panel to probe the embattled deputy governor.

Speaking on the parliament’s decision on the impeachment process of the deputy governor, Hon Olatunji Oshati, the house committee chairman on information, said the court’s ruling would be adhered to.

He said:

“We have considered the letter which is everywhere in the public domain and we are halting the impeachment process until the order of the Federal High Court is vacated.

“It is not about being arrogant with power, it is about holding public officers accountable. It also shows that the process of impeachment transcends the monopoly of the legislature as we can see that the judiciary has stalled it.

“This is to show that it is not about witch-hunting, it is about carrying out our oversight functions,”

How court blocked Ondo parliament from suspending deputy governor

It would be recalled that Justice Odusola minuted to the state parliament earlier in the week about its inability to set up a panel.

Justice Odusola referenced the subsisting court’s ex parte order restraining him from carrying out the directive of the Assembly.

Confirming this development, a source in the state parliament said:

“The CJ has reached out to Mr. Speaker that he cannot set up a 7-member panel to probe the deputy governor as directed by the House, claiming that his hands are tied by the ex parte order issued by Justice Emeka Nwite, stopping the impeachment process.”

Ondo: Parliament’s plot to impeach Akeredolu’s deputy heightens as group calls for cautions

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Parliament has been urged to maintain the rule of law amid plots to impeach Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa has been in a heated feud with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who recently returned from his medical leave after a brief illness.

An attempt has been made to impeach Aiyedatiwa, but a federal high court order blocked the purported move.

