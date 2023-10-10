The Ondo State Parliament have been urged to maintain the rule of law in its activities amid plots to impeach Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa has been in a heated feud with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who recently returned from his medical leave after a brief illness

An attempt has been made to impeach Aiyedatiwa, but a federal high court order blocked the purported move

FCT, Abuja - The Ondo State House of Assembly has been cautioned to abort its alleged plot to impeach Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It has been speculated that the governor and his deputy have not been on good terms since the return of Akeredolu from his medical leave abroad.

Recently, a Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the Ondo State Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Photo Credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Appealing for ease and the process of the rule of law, a coalition body, the African Civil Society Forum (AFRICSOF), on Tuesday, October 10, at a press conference in Abuja, said an attempt to impeach the deputy would "steadfast resistance from the people."

The chairman of the governing board, AFRICSOF, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, said:

"We strongly oppose the use of legislative chambers as platforms for political witch-hunts or targeted vendettas or wars.

"We urge all stakeholders involved to ensure that justice is pursued and constitutional principles are adhered to, rather than allowing personal conflicts and ambitions to overshadow the pursuit of the common good.

Coalition urges IGP, DSS, others to ensure rule of law

Dr Asolu appealed to all the stakeholders involved in the heated feud to apply caution and refrain from activities that might trigger chaos.

He called on the police chief and the head of the Department of State Security (DSS) to impede any form of public destabilization in the state.

He said:

"We want to caution politicians to desist from activities that may detribalize Nigerian democracy. We encourage them to always imbibe the tenant of democracy and observe the rule of law for the overall interest of the Country.

"We call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of State Security Service and indeed the Nigerian Judiciary to protect our democracy and ensured its sustainability."

Crisis looms as Akeredolu fires deputy governor’s aides, details emerge

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has disbanded the media crew attached to the office of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This comes amidst an alleged rift between Aiyedatiwa and the governor, who just returned from Germany, where he went on medical leave.

A statement made available to Legit showed that all media aides appointed by Akeredolu and seconded to the deputy governor's office have been relieved of their appointments.

Source: Legit.ng