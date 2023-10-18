Governor Hope Uzodinma has been tipped to win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Hon. Richard Ngene, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, who spoke with Legit.ng, said aside from the insecurity problem in Imo State, Uzodinma, who is seeking re-election in the forthcoming election, has been the best governor in the Southeast region.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party and their candidates, Samuel Anyawu and Athan Achonu, are already making permutations to unseat the governor.

How APC took over Imo from PDP four years ago

About four years ago, the court removed Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo, and Uzodinma was announced the winner and returned as the state's governor via the court.

The PDP, during the inauguration of its campaign council in Abuja, claimed that the state belonged to the umbrella party, adding that the APC had never won any election in the state but had been emerging through court and had vowed to defeat the ruling party in the November 11 election.

But Ngene, a former lawmaker in the Enugu State House of Assembly, told Legit.ng that Uzodinma had been the best-performing governor in the southeast and expressed confidence that he would win his re-election, adding that the major challenge confronting the state is the issue of insecurity.

APC chieftain expresses confidence Uzodinma would win re-election

The former lawmaker said:

"Hope Uzodimma will be re-elected.

"Apart from the insecurity issues in Imo state. Hope is the most performing Governor in southeastern states."

Imo State is one of the Southeast States confronted with the menace of unknown gunmen. The federal government has severally fingered the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the root of the insecurity in the region, but the group has denied many of the attacks.

