An APC chieftain has criticised Peter Obi following his latest move against President Bola Tinubu

Reacting to Obi's world press conference, Dr. Josef Onoh described the presidential hopeful as an unstable politician

Onoh who maintained that Obi's quest for power is questionable, accused the former governor of betraying his godfather, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu

The former spokesman of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the South East, Dr. Josef Onoh, has accused the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi of betraying his godfather, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

APC chieftain attacked Obi over his conference on Tinubu's certificate saga. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Obi betrayed Ojukwu", says APC chieftain Onoh

Onoh described Obi's ‘inordinate’ quest for political positions as a betrayal of his late brother-in-law, Dim Ojukwu.

The APC chieftain made this accusation while reacting to Obi's world press conference held in Abuja, during which Obi asked to disclose his true identity and academic records.

He accused Obi of oscillating among political parties, giving him out as an unstable and fairweather politician, desperate for selfish ends while posturing to be a man of the people, The Nation reported.

Bashing Obi further, Onoh said that the ghost of his treachery against Ojukwu has been hunting him, driving even the Opposition LP led by Lamidi Apapa to issue a disclaimer on Obi and foreclose his future political career with the party, The New Telegraph report added.

Onoh said that the reason why Obi has been fighting like a Don Quixote was because of the eclipse of his political career having been shot out by all his former political parties such as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the LP.

Source: Legit.ng