Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has said most Nigerians of Igbo extraction derive their wealth from the "legacy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left in Lagos"

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, the 16th and current president of Nigeria, was the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007

Ubah spoke glowingly about Tinubu hours after decamping to the ruling APC from the Young Progressives Party (YPP)

Ikeja, Lagos state - Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has said about 80 percent of Igbo people amass their wealth from President Bola Tinubu’s 'legacy' in Lagos state.

On Thursday, October 13, a grand reception was held in honour of Senator Ubah at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja.

Some social media users are not happy with Sen. Ubah's comment about Igbos vis-à-vis Lagos state. Photo credits: @oyibo_ugbo, @Dr_IfeanyiUbah

Ifeanyi Ubah hails Tinubu after joining APC

The reception was held by the national leadership of the APC after Ubah notified the Senate of his intention to move from the YPP to the governing party.

Speaking after he was received by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other officials, Ubah was full of praise for Tinubu.

PM News quoted Ubah as saying:

“I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions.

“Since our president has emerged and I put that challenge to each Igbo man today in Nigeria, 70 percent to 80 percent of them derive their wealth from the legacy that the president has left in Lagos.”

Following Ubah’s stance, Nigerians on social media are reacting.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@BUDHAHmandala commented:

"Senator Ifeanyi Ubah can never win Anambra state governor under APC and he knows that. He is banking on APC Bola Tinubu-controlled Supreme Court to make him Governor through their dubious ruling."

@alpupsy said:

"Anambra is LP after Governor Charles Soludo's one and only term. Ubah just soaked his loins inside garbage."

@muonago_n wrote:

"We are waiting for the Ubah to bring APC to Anambra state. I don't know why Igbo politicians have no shame honour nor dignity. Please what has Tinubu done to Igbos in Lagos that helped their success? So Igbos in Lagos were not prosperous before Tinubu became governor? Nonsense Ubah."

Kelvin Chukwuemeka said:

"These our political elites are shameless. For political power, they will be dragging the whole race into their selfish ambition."

Ifeanyi Ubah joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ubah dumped the YPP for the APC.

Ubah, who was elected for a second term in February 2023 under YPP, attributed the move to the insurmountable disagreements within the party.

Source: Legit.ng