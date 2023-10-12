The certificate obtained by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU), USA, has continued to elicit stronger counter-reactions

On Wednesday, October 11, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), lashed out at Tinubu during a press conference in Abuja, prompting a brutal response from the ruling government

Now, Obi's associates have decided to display the certificate of the LP presidential candidate — apparently to criticise Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has surfaced online.

The certificate was shared by prominent LP chieftains, Oseloka Obaze and Jack Obinyan.

Obi's university degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate were also circulated online.

Obaze, the Anambra state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate during the 2017 election, wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 11:

“As Americans say; 'Trust But Verify.' Here are @peterobi's WASC, BA and NYSC certificates all verified: Nothing Bogus; Nothing Forged; and Nothing Ambigous.

"The fundamentals of leadership is intergrity and transparency.

“Comparably, verified documents from CSU raised more questions!”

Similarly, Obinyan, a former Senior Special Adviser on New Media to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, commented on Facebook:

“GO AND VERIFY!

“Peter Obi's WAEC (1978), Degree (1984) and NYSC (1985).”

Online users comment on Obi's WAEC certificate

In the document shared, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, scored four credits, 1 'good', and four passes in his Joint Examination for the School Certificate and General Certificate of Education (GCE) in 1978. Both his Mathematics and English grades in the school certificate issued by WAEC are passes.

Check out some reactions to the public release of Obi’s WAEC certificate:

Martin Okorowu wrote on X:

"Obi did not make credit in his English and Mathematics in SSCE which are prerequisites to gaining admission to study Philosophy in the University Of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN. How come he got admission? UNN needs to explain how Obi got admitted."

Boye Onifade said:

"So it’s PASS he had in Government? No wonder he couldn’t win."

Ime Obot wrote:

"You didn't include no third party vendor aka oluwole issuing a certificate not approve authorised by the issuing authority."

@PKaymani wrote:

"If Chief (referring to President Tinubu) had produced his own like dis we would have not been here dragging this issue, there are so many important things that we still need to do. What a time to be on planet earth."

Certificate saga: Obi tackles Tinubu

