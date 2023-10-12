President Bola Tinubu has been caught in the web of another fresh controversy that might spark an internal crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC)

It has been revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu verbally agreed with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to make him Senate President

A chieftain of the ruling party in Zamfara, Mallam Yakubu, revealed this in a video obtained by Legit.ng

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of betraying Senator Orji Uzor Kalu after promising him the Senate Presidency.

This allegation was levelled against Tinubu by a chieftain of the ruling party in Zamfara State, Mallam Yakubu.

Yakubu sparked controversy in a viral video obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 12, where he revealed how the deal was struck at Kalu's residence after a sumptuous meal.

He said:

"...I was opportune to be in the house of a former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu when his Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into the house and we all ate and drank.

"The Senator’s wife cooked for every one of us that day, we ate good food that day and the President told him, 'Please do not run for President, go back to run for Senate, I will make you Senate President.' Orji Kalu agreed, and he ran for Senate."

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to fulfil pledge to Kalu

Yakubu questioned why President Tinubu did not fulfil his promise and endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio for the number one legislative seat.

He urged President Tinubu to fulfil his part of the deal and ensure Senator Kalu becomes the Senate President.

The Zamfara APC chieftain also recounted Senator Kalu's role in holding off ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo during his rift with Tinubu.

Yakubu said:

"...Senator Orji Uzo Kalu helped him to win his election in Lagos after 1999 election when he was coming in 2003.

"He was denied the right by President Obasanjo, it was only Orji Uzo Kalu who stood by him, and he was the only Alliance for Democracy (AD) Governor who won the election at that time because Orji Uzo Kalu supported him."

He urged President Tinubu to review his decisions and uphold his promises to Senator Kalu and other stakeholders of the ruling party.

